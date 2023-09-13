GREAT FALLS, Montana – A suspicious man was arrested for stalking after repeatedly driving around Holy Spirit Catholic School.
Officers were dispatched Monday, September 11, to investigate a complaint reporting a male driving "slowly through the school area, creating concern," according to a news release sent by Great Falls Police Department Wednesday.
School staff confirmed further information from students that the suspect was seen on previous dates and times, at different schools, in the same vehicle, a 2007 silver Chevrolet Silverado with big foot stickers on the trunk.
Officers contacted the suspect, identified him as Alan Whitmire a 60 year-old Great Falls resident, and found he had "no legitimate business near any school properties."
On Tuesday dispatchers received a call complaint that Whitemire was back driving in the area of Holy Spirit Catholic School, and he had confronted a school staff member who provided the police with took photos of his car on Monday.
The School Resource Officer assigned to Great Falls High located Whitmire a short time later. Whitmire was arrested and charged with Resisting Arrest and Stalking, which are both misdemeanors.
"GFPD has no information that Whitmire has had close contact with any school children," the news release states. "However, it is believed he has been driving around schools throughout Great Falls, in a vehicle that is easily recognizable, and possibly playing children’s type music loudly."
Some children in these schools are known to refer to Whitmire’s vehicle as the “bigfoot truck," due to the two stickers of a bigfoot silhouette on the tailgate.
If community members of Great Falls have any suspicious activity to report involving either Whitmire or his vehicle, GFPD is encouraging community members to contact Detective Munkres at 406-455-8509.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.