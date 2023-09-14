Sunnyside Elementary School Sign

UPDATE September 14, 2023 10:00 AM

Great Falls Police Department sent a message confirming they requested Sunnyside School go in to shelter in place from 9:21 AM to about 9:50 AM.
 
Officers were looking for a male with an outstanding Warrant in the area. Neither the suspect man or his warrant are related to the Sunnyside School or children in general, so the shelter in place order was done out of general caution.
 
The male has not been arrested. 

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Sunnyside Elementary school in Great Falls is in a shelter in place.

Messages sent from Great Falls Public Schools to parents alerted them that the school was in a shelter in place out of an abundance of caution due to suspicious activity in the neighborhood.

Students are safe at this time.

We have reached out to the Great Falls Police Department for more information on the reported suspicious activity and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

