UPDATE September 14, 2023 10:00 AM
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Sunnyside Elementary school in Great Falls is in a shelter in place.
Messages sent from Great Falls Public Schools to parents alerted them that the school was in a shelter in place out of an abundance of caution due to suspicious activity in the neighborhood.
Students are safe at this time.
We have reached out to the Great Falls Police Department for more information on the reported suspicious activity and will provide updates as more information becomes available.
