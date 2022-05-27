UPDATE, 6:28 PM:
In an update, the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) says an Idaho man was arrested for making threatening comments on the Great Falls Public Schools Facebook.
The police department was made aware of the comments around 9:30 pm Thursday night.
Detectives with GFPD, School Resource Officers, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), the United States Marshals Service (USMS), alongside staff from Great Falls Public Schools worked through the night to determine if the threat was credible and if any precautions would be needed the next day.
It was determined that the individual posting the comments was not in the local area. Unmarked detectives from the police department and GFPD staff focused attention on area schools as students arrived on Friday.
The Cascade County Attorney’s Office drafted emergency charging information and an arrest warrant, and Judge Kutzman signed a $1,000,000 emergency warrant for the suspect’s arrest, for Felony Intimidation.
GFPD reports John Christopher Neff was taken into custody in Coeur D’ Alene, Idaho just after 5:00 pm Friday after he barricaded himself inside a residence, forcing a SWAT call out.
The USMS, the FBI and the Coeur D’ Alene police department coordinated to make the arrest.
“The GFPD and the GFPS continue to take threats to our schools and our students seriously. We are aware the suspect in this case continued to post comments throughout the day,” GFPD said. “These comments were monitored and collected. As with any investigation, there are details that if made public could jeopardize the integrity of the case. In this case, officers determined there was no ‘immediate’ threat to the Great Falls Public Schools or to our community. However, the suspect indicated multiple times, with threatening language, that he planned to travel to our community. As such, the GFPD, and other law enforcement agencies, pursued this incident to the fullest.”
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) and the Great Falls Police Department were informed of threatening Facebook posts Thursday night, according to a text message alert from GFPS.
However, GFPS said the threats were unfounded.
School is running as normal.
