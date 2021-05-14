GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Sweetgrass Development has published a survey they plan on using to provide business trainings and deliver an assessment of what is required to grow the regional economy in the second half of 2021.

People who own, operate or represent a business, non-profit or government agency, including the Blackfeet and Little Shell Tribes, and Cascade, Glacier, Pondera, Teton, and Toole County are invited to provide feedback on the survey available online here until May 28.

A release from Sweetgrass Development says the community that provides the most responses by May 28 will receive $1,000 towards the community project of their choice.

In addition to the Survey, Sweetgrass announced they have hired more staff to increase operational capacity in the region.

“Corey Hageman is the new regional director and will be leading the organization’s business technical assistance operations. Sean McGuire, executive assistant, handles communications and administrative processes. Kathy Woodford is the joint administrative assistant for Sweetgrass Development and the Pondera Regional Port Authority in Conrad, focusing on research and marketing assistance as well as community development,” Sweetgrass wrote in a release.

A food sustainability training is also being hosted by Sweetgrass Training, titled “The A-Zs of Meat Processing”, for those looking for a comprehensive introduction to the world of meat processing in Montana.

The training will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, May 25, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and will be repeated in the afternoon from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Online RSVPs are required and can be registered here.