UPDATE, AUG. 4:
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest gave an update on the Sidney Fire burning south of Browning.
As of Friday evening, the fire is 100 acres large and 0% contained.
It is believed lightning started this fire.
InciWeb reports the following trails have been closed due to this fire:
- Trail 101 from the junction of 101 and 133.
- Trails 133, from Summit Trailhead, and Trail 133.1, from -Summit Campground, to where these 2 trails join Trail 137.
- Trail 134 from Forest Road 8958 to the junction with Trail 137.
- Trail 137 from the Trail 133/133.1 junction to the Trail 137/101 junction.
- Trail 136 which runs between Trails 101 and 137.
HEART BUTTE, Mont. - A fire was reported south of Highway 2, 2.5 miles west from the Badger Cabin admin site.
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest reports the fire is burning in Pondera County and is estimated to be 30 acres large.
Resources are working on structure protection of the admin cabin site, and fire management is considering suppression actions to protect values at risk in the vicinity of the Blackfeet Reservation and Highway 2.
There are fire footprints from 2007 and 2017 near the fire which will provide opportunities for fire management since fuels in these footprints are less dense and suppression actions are most likely to be effective according to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
Hikers are advised that a detour through this section of Continental Divide Trail may be required as the situation evolves.
