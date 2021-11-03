T-6 training program expands to reach more first responders

Great Falls, Mont.- Stress levels continue to rise for first responders with data showing over 170 officers committed suicide last year.
With officers dealing with death on a daily and seeing an increase in police assaults, some believe it's becoming too much to handle.
2020 was the deadliest year law enforcement has seen since 1974, reporting 264 'line of duty' deaths.
This is a 96% jump from 2019, which reported 135 deaths.
In 2020 there were a total of 437 officer reported deaths, and only a handful from the pandemic.
"Only 145 last year are accounted for covid," said Sr. Police Officer Jon Marshall.
Although these situations have caused trauma for a lot of officers some are doing their best to keep their minds in the right place.
"I’m not afraid to tell you that I’ve sought a therapist, councilors, and doctors. I’ve been through a lot of mental health training, I'm a peer support member. I believe in taking the time in helping people, and sometimes that's what helps heal you, is taking care of someone else."
Great Falls Police Departments has programs in place to help provide mental help but this week they're adding something new to help even more.
"Before we lose that 15, or even five or 10-year career officer of that trauma, let's take care of them before it becomes a problem."
The new T-6 training group will help officers, and their spouses, deal with job & life-related stressors.
"They actually will help us, as in officers, and our spouses understand more of why we're feeling the way we feel, why our brain functions, and how we personally react to things so that we can understand a little bit more of how to deal with it."
The training will begin tomorrow, and the program is also expanding out to different cities like Billings and Glendive within these next two months.
Its program, “Getting through the Grind,” will be offered in cooperation with each city’s respective police department on the following dates:
• Great Falls, November 4-6
• Billings, November 11-13
• Glendive, December 2-4