GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Dan “The Snake Man” is leading a guided hike through the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park to learn where snakes hide and what to do if you have an encounter.

“Summer doesn’t mean you have to stop hiking, you just have to know what to do if you encounter a snake on the trail,” First Peoples Buffalo Jump wrote.

The hike will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 19 and participants will meet at the top Jump in the parking area.

Children 8 and younger must be accompanied by an adult and under control, and closed-toe shoes and long pants are required for your safety.

Cost is $4 per person and there is a limit 20 individuals for the hike.

Participants must reserve their spot by calling 406-866-2217.

If all openings for the June 19 hike are field up a second hike may be offered.