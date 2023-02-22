CHOTEAU, MT - The City of Choteau Facebook page is always updating about road conditions, happenings around town and amazing pictures from the area.
Wednesday morning they did just that but added a special message to the Lady Bulldog Basketball team as they head for Glasgow to compete in the Divisional Tournament.
"Good Luck Lady Bulldog Basketball! You are on the road to Divisional Tournament in Glasgow today with a stop in Saco for practice. Ken "Smooth" Meyer at the wheel will make sure you get to your destination safe and sound.Once there, take a moment and enjoy the atmosphere, especially those underclass students and those of you 8th graders, and realize that this is the 2nd step in getting to a State Tournament. You felt the energy last Saturday morning when you came together as a team and secured your spot in Glasgow. Make that the seed, this trip is the additional bit of energy needed to grow your team and your bond together, knowing that if you nurture the commitment and trust in each other, your goals as a team will be achieved. Coach C and the staff are there to guide you, teach you, support you, but ultimately, you ladies need to find that desire to succeed on the Basketball court as many of you have felt on the Volleyball court. Know we will be listening here at home and rooting for you from a distance."
