GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Large-scale theatre is making it's return to Great Falls as the production of Oklahoma! continues this weekend.
"It's magic, it's absolutely magic," said Amber Henning Griffith, president of the Great Falls Theatre Company.
The Great Falls Theatre Company has been working since 2021 to bring large-scale community theatre back to the area and the cast and crew have been rehearsing for weeks to transport you to Oklahoma.
"I personally got into theater to make people laugh and make people smile and to offer something where you can kind of escape the humdrum," said Nikolas Asmussen, an actor.
Their mission was set back in 2021, to bring back quality art opportunities to the community with an emphasis on mentoring success in young artists.
"Arts is something not everyone has access to and that's what we really want to do. Open up access to everybody. We live in a rural area and it can be hard to get going," said Asmussen.
"Bringing community theater back to Great Falls has been a dream of mine for many, many years and a dream of many of us on the board for many, many years. And so having this actually come about, it's really hard to put into words. It's it just means the world to me," said Henning Griffith.
Since COVID, a lot of actors haven't taken to the stage in large scale productions, but now they are back and ready to go.
"so there was a lot of anticipation coming into this and I was so glad that we were so well received and that people are bringing their friends and they're saying, oh, my gosh, I want to bring somebody else to see it next week. And it was just really, really validating to have that experience," said Asmussen.
But the biggest take away from community theatre coming back to the Electric City is that it doesn't matter who you are or where you come from, it's for you.
"Theater is for everyone. Everyone is welcome in theater and especially in community theater. Whether you're an audience member, you are a set designer or whether you don't know anything about theater, but you want to be involved. There's a place for you and there's a place for you to experience everything that the theater has to offer also," said Henning Griffith.
The show runs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday; while Thursday is sold out, there are tickets still available in person or online for Friday and Saturday.
You can find ticket information by clicking here; for more information about the Great Falls Theatre Company, you can click here.
