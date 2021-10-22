BROWNING, Mont. - The Blackfeet Nation continues to mourn the loss of Chief Earl Old Person who died from cancer on Oct. 13.
To this day, he remains the longest-serving tribal leader in the country and honoring comes with a very specific set of traditions for the Blackfeet people, several of them revolving around a very special number.
"As Indian people, as Blackfeet, we do things in four, that's our culture," said Ervin Carlson, director of the Blackfeet Tribe Buffalo Program.
The number four is sacred to many Native American tribes as tradition states there are four sacred mountains, four colors and four worlds just to give a few examples.
"We have our traditions. We have them out for those four days," said Carlson.
In Browning, part of that tradition is four days of mourning, including praying to the four directions and then on the fourth day, laying the person to rest.
"There is always somebody there with them to be there with them day and night. We don't leave them alone there; the family will be there. That's a part of our culture that the four days and then we always sit with them and be with them. We do not leave them alone," said Carlson.
Not leaving them alone is part of their mourning.
Another tradition is close family members will also cut their hair as a symbol of sadness and a physical reminder of the loss.
Another tradition, and something Chief Old Person passed along to his grandchildren, is honoring the person who passed with a song.
"There's different songs for each area. But you honor that person with the society they belonged to, be it slick foots, rough riders, greenwood burners. But you honoring them at the gravesite or at the funeral services," said Jay St. Goddard, liaison for the Blackfeet housing department.