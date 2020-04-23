GREAT FALLS - As people deal with extra time at home we've seen pet adoption rates go up across the country.
Dogs like people have different levels of energy and with those come different levels of requirements to stay happy and healthy.
With less time out and about, we spoke with a local trainer who suggests that if you are still able to take your dog for a walk that can be the ideal choice.
But for when your pup is at home, take advantage of indoor training, lots of different toys and frequent grooming.
"Bathing should be one of the bonding experiences too we talk about getting rescue dogs and you know trust is a big thing so learning that they can trust you is a big thing and learning they can be cared for is huge, bathing is part of that,” said Kim Monroe, Big Sky Montana Chapter Volunteer President, Canine Companions for Independence.
For a new pet, it can take a couple of months before they become fully acclimated and that leash training and slowly introducing them to the household are very important.
