GREAT FALLS - As the days continue to go bye for those who are working from home or for those under self-quarantine you may begin to struggle with taking care of yourself as well as your work.
Taking care of your mental wealth while staying in your home with no outside interaction is something we all can forget about from time to time. Common effects felt while working from home can be loneliness and isolation, elevated feelings of anxiety and pressures.
According to mentalhealth.org one of the best ways to avoid these feelings is having a routine and having a way to maintain social activity.
Other options are making small improvements to your work area so it feels more comfortable, some light exercise and schedule a couple fun activities on the side to take breaks from staring into screens.
Studies also show having a cleaner home around you can actually lower your stress levels. Making the extra time at home a potentially perfect oppurtunity to get a jump start on your spring cleaning.
If you have kids at home and also need to entertain them as well as take care of your self some fun DIY Crafts are always a good option or killing time and engaging the brain.
If you would like to take a closer look at some easy at home options for helping you get through this added time at home you can find more information in the links below.