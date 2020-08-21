GREAT FALLS - For Superintendent Tom Moore there is still one question keeping him up at night as schools begin to reopen.
“It was, ‘what are you going to do if someone dies of COVID? One of our students one of our teachers, what are you going to do how are you going to handle that’,” Moore said.
It’s a question with a weight, none of us would want to bear.
“I pray every day that it is something we won’t have to deal with in this school district. I’ve been praying that prayer as an educator for a long time”, said Moore.
But with a massive team effort from people across the city, the schools are prepared for the students to come back.
“If you’re not feeling well, this isn’t the time to be a tough guy and you know power through this cold or sore throat you need to stay home and not spread those germs”, said Moore.
Meaning it is the responsibility of the individual to take care of the group, through self-care and checking to prevent cases and the spread of the coronavirus.
So hopefully we don’t have to answer that one question.
“It’s one of those things that keeps me up at night as an educational leader as an educator and as a parent and as a community member. But I hope we don’t have to deal with that, but that’s a question that has been plaguing me”, Moore said.
Great Falls schools will open up on Wednesday the 26th.