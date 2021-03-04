UPDATE: MARCH 4 AT 9:36 P.M.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Fire crews responded Thursday evening to reports of a tanker that caught on fire just north of Great Falls on Interstate 15.
The incident took place near Exit 297 on the southbound lane of I-15.
It is reported that a trailer caught on fire. One person was in the vehicle at the time, but no injuries were reported.
Responders are slowing and directing traffic for those traveling north and south on I-15 near the Exit.
It is reported that the blaze was put out around 8:30 p.m.
Fire crews responded from Power, Black Eagle, Fort Shaw, Manchester, Sun Prairie and Vaughn, among others.
Crews are still working on-scene. The incident is still under investigation.
