LEWISTOWN, Mont. - The Taylor Fire is burning in-between Denton and Winifred, Montana and it sparked on August 1, 2021.
DNRC officials tell Montana Right Now that the fire is close to 27,000 acres in size and is 0% contained.
4-H families in Fergus county were showing off their livestock just 4 days ago on July 31 and now they are doing what they can to help alongside their agricultural neighbors to save their livelihoods from this devastating fire.
“One the ladies that I know her family has really been effected. Was working at our sale. She was with us at our sale on Friday night and all of our families went home tired and run down from fair to be confronted by this fire," said Jennifer Saunders, the Fergus and Petroleum counties 4-H program assistant.
Jennifer is doing what she can to help the community by collecting water, snacks, even chapstick for firefighters and people battling the flames.
"It takes away a little bit of that feeling of helplessness. But what I did is very small in comparison of what so many are doing. It was just getting the word out and being willing to be in a place where we could put things... So, I'm more than happy to do it and I wish that there was more we could do. But the real heroes are those who brought the stuff and brought the stuff out there and above that are the people fighting the fire and feeding those and taking care of those fire crews. They're the real heroes," said Saunders.
She tells me people were seeing little fire balls flying through the air; and when examined it was actually grasshoppers on fire that were jumping and spreading the fire further.
Monte Weeden, owner of MK Weeden Construction and a local in the community say people are really nervous.
“There’s a lot of crops out there a lot of cattle and extreme drought conditions so people are worried about losing their pasture and cattle and their crop. So that’s why we’re here to help out," said Weeden.
Monte has donated construction equpiment to help crews battling the fire.
He says while crews are working hard battling the flames, more support is still needed as it is rocky terrain out where the fire is - specially saying they need air support.
DNRC told Montana Right Now that the fire jumped the river yesterday, August 2 and they are doing what they can to contain the fire alongside local agencies and the BLM.
Bear Springs Road has been closed from the Taylor residence to Judith River and Sunnyside Road according to Fergus County DES.
As of August 3 at 6:45 p.m., we do not know of any evacuations but officials are asking the public to stay away from the area if possible.