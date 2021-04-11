CASCADE COUNTY, Mont. - A bit of snow and chilly weather wasn’t enough to stop one Vaughn business from kicking off their paintball season for 2021.
Players of all ages joined the field behind TE Paintball Sunday, weaving between trees and structures with their sights set on eliminating the other team.
“There are so many ways you can play. You can do with more of a speedy type, or you can sneak and crawl,” said Camryn Imley, a teenager who’s played the sport for five years.
That variety can make the sport a fun time, especially with new space for faster-paced sessions.
“It’s a shorter field, smaller field and once you hear that horn, you run or you get shot,” said JD Sibert, who first started himself six years ago after seeing TEP’s sign while driving on the highway.
“When you’re playing you get the adrenaline rush,” said Camryn, describing how that rush of energy can keep you from feeling hits on your body.
However, while this sport can get your blood pumping, it also comes with its own risks.
“If you get hit in the eye… that can cause some damage,” said Sibert.
Fired rounds can travel over 250 feet-per-second. That’s why it’s so important to wear a helmet, whether you’re target practicing or out in the field.
With that in mind, Sibert says keeping safe remains everyone’s top priority. “If you don’t wear your mask you don’t play. It’s as simple as that, but you don’t want to see anybody get hurt, we want to be able to see them come back and enjoy the game some more,” he said.
Sibert tells Montana Right Now the season goes on as long as weather allows, with tournaments starting up in May. You can keep track of their schedule on their official Facebook page.