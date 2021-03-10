GREAT FALLS, Mont. – More resources allow local teachers to become vaccinated before their school system finalizes a plan. Parents are wondering about plans for the rest of the year for their remote learners. According to Kerry Dattilo with Great Falls Public Schools, students can expect current learning options to last through the end of the year.
"I don't anticipate anything changing for the rest of the school year for those students who have elected to continue learning remotely. That said, the vaccination timeline just seems to be a moving target,” Dattilo said.
Right now a majority of students are learning in-person, 5 days a week, but the remote option will continue so everyone isn't thrown off by another change in plans the vaccine becomes more available to staff over the next few months.
It’s unclear exactly when all staff will be fully vaccinated and the school board will officially adjust their plans once that happens. For reference, the Moderna vaccine requires 28 days in between both shots and takes a few weeks to become effective after the last shot.
If all teachers were to get the shot by April first, they'd have to wait until the end of the month to receive their second, then wait another few weeks for it to activate. According to general CDC guidelines, the teachers would develop immunity by the second week in May. That’s just three weeks away from the final day of school on June fourth for Great Falls Public School students. Datillo changing students, parents, and staff routine for only a few weeks wouldn’t make sense.
"I can't imagine that it would be beneficial really at this point for anybody to make a big change at the end of the year,” Dattilo said.
You can find all updates to Great Falls Public Schools’ COVID19 response plan here.