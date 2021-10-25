Teachers honored all week in the electric city

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - When you think of school you might think of pencils or books. For many they think of their favorite teacher.
The Great Falls Chamber of Commerce teamed up with other organizations to honor those who are making sure your kids learn and grow, despite the hard circumstances they might be facing.
"Covid brought more to the table that's outside of their control. requirements and expectations for sanitation in their classroom, physically distancing, trying to work this year with mask requirements, limiting activities - so their activities weren't normal,” Tom Moore, GFPS Superintendent said.
Those are just a few things teachers have had to deal with... so businesses around town have put up signs and even have a special teacher discount this week.
"There are people all across this community that love and care for our teachers. and I just want you to know we do know how hard these last 20 months have been in the classroom with kids,” Moore said.
Moore says that in the last 25 years - schools have been asked to do a lot - and like everywhere else in the last 2 years - there is a staffing shortage.
"We haven't experienced it until the last couple of years where we've had some challenges being able to staff our classrooms,” Moore said.
This year he tells me they've been lucky in being able to hire new teachers and it's just another reason to celebrate our educators.
To show your teachers how much you appreciate them there are a few options listed on the flyer below.