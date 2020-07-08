Teachers protected by 'Families First Coronavirus Response Act' for the upcoming school year

GREAT FALLS- While Montana is figuring out ways to safely open up in-person education, school districts across the state are also making plans to ensure teachers are properly compensated if they are exposed to the virus.
According to the Montana Office of Public Instruction, the process of how that teacher may be quarantined differs based on each school district's policy.
When it comes to how that teacher will be paid during that time off, the Great Falls Public School and every other district across the state falls under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
The FFCRA is federally funded and is a federal law allowing school staff to receive paid sick leave if they have to take time off for reasons related to COVID-19.
While the majority of staff may qualify for this compensation, the amount received may differ from person to person.
Kerry Dattilo, director of human resources for Great Falls Public Schools, says “If you’re a 40 hour a week person then you’re eligible for those full 80 hours. If I’m a 20 hour a week person I would be prorated based on how many hours a week I worked.”
There are only three qualifying reasons in which a teacher would receive 100% compensation leave, and that’s if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis, subject to a local quarantine, or even requested to do a self-quarantine by a health care provider.
If a teacher falls under any other qualifying reasons then compensation is subject to change.
Dattilo says, “Say that you had a two-year-old that was in daycare and the daycare was all shut down, then that moves to something different which is called Emergency Family Medical Leave... and that’s at two-thirds pay. So basically, where the district would pay two-thirds of your wages, and then you could either make the choice to either take the two-thirds or you have the option as well to supplement with your own sick or vacation time.”
While staff members are protected financially heading into the fall semester, Dattilo says their main job is just to make sure schools are germ-free.
Dattilo says, “The health and safety of our students and staff is the most important thing that we can do and it is apart every year of our strategic plan keeping people healthy and safe.”
According to Dattilo, all staff members that are currently working in schools are going through daily screenings and she says this is a process they will more than likely carry into the upcoming school year.