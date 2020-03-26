Teachers still educate students during school suspension

GREAT FALLS- A few days ago Governor Steve Bullock called for another 2-week closure, which means students and teachers will still have to work from home for this time.
Surprisingly, parents said it wasn't too much of a problem, but for teachers, it has been a little tough.
Deva Patina, who is a 5th-grade teacher at Whittier Elementary, says, “I just think not being able to see our kids is the biggest obstacle and just making sure that they're learning and I worry about them and I’m concerned about them. So that causes me a lot of anxiety sometimes. But I know that they're getting what they need.”
Jan Mader, who is a physics and chemistry teacher at Great Falls High, says, “It’s been kind of a challenge. So I spend a lot of time on the phone with kids, walking them through things. I have students that came and got hard copies of their labs, got actual supplies to take home so they can do their experiments because school is still in session.”
Classes are set to be back in session after April 10th, but that can always change.