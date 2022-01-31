January 31,2022
FOR IMMEDIATE RETEASE
SUN RIVER VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT
A Threat to Simms 6-12 School- SIMMS, MT was made Sunday,
January 30 evening to students in the school district through
social media. Detectives from the Cascade County Sheriff's
Office (CCSO) identified the threat made against students and
faculty at Simms School. ln the early morning hours of Monday,
January 31 the individual was identified, and Deputies located
and transported the individual to the juvenile detention center
in Great Falls, MT. The suspect has been arrested and charged
with Felony lntimidation. ln order to provide integrity to the
case, further details will not be released at this time.
Detectives, and Simms School Resource Officer Shawn Baker
are confident the threat to Simms 6-12 school has been
identified and resolved. Sun River Valley District Administration
has determined that will be no change in school schedules as a
result of this incident.
This was a coordained effort between school officials and the
CCSO. While not all of these investigations can be resolved this
quickly, school officials and the CCSO appreciate the public,s
support
From Cascade County Sherriff's Office
On January 30,2022, at 2307 hours, Deputies were dispatched to a residence for a threat complaint that involved a school shooting at Simms High School. Through their investigation, Deputies were able to see text messages making violent threats against students and faculty.
Deputies were able to quickly identify the individual making these threats and locate him.
The individual was charged with Felony lntimidation, placed under arrest, and transported to the Juvenal Detention Center. The Sheriffs Office is confident that the threat to Simms High School was isolated to the individual arrested only.
For additional details please see the attached PC affidavit.
Sheriff Jesse Slaughter
Montana Right Now has redacted all identifying information to this article because the person being charged is a juvenile.
