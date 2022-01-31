School Threat
Megan Lewis KFBB/KHBB News Director

January 31,2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RETEASE

SUN RIVER VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

A Threat to Simms 6-12 School- SIMMS, MT was made Sunday,

January 30 evening to students in the school district through

social media. Detectives from the Cascade County Sheriff's

Office (CCSO) identified the threat made against students and

faculty at Simms School. ln the early morning hours of Monday,

January 31 the individual was identified, and Deputies located

and transported the individual to the juvenile detention center

in Great Falls, MT. The suspect has been arrested and charged

with Felony lntimidation. ln order to provide integrity to the

case, further details will not be released at this time.

Detectives, and Simms School Resource Officer Shawn Baker

are confident the threat to Simms 6-12 school has been

identified and resolved. Sun River Valley District Administration

has determined that will be no change in school schedules as a

result of this incident.

This was a coordained effort between school officials and the

CCSO. While not all of these investigations can be resolved this

quickly, school officials and the CCSO appreciate the public,s

support

From Cascade County Sherriff's Office

On January 30,2022, at 2307 hours, Deputies were dispatched to a residence for a threat complaint that involved a school shooting at Simms High School. Through their investigation, Deputies were able to see text messages making violent threats against students and faculty.

Deputies were able to quickly identify the individual making these threats and locate him.

The individual was charged with Felony lntimidation, placed under arrest, and transported to the Juvenal Detention Center. The Sheriffs Office is confident that the threat to Simms High School was isolated to the individual arrested only.

For additional details please see the attached PC affidavit.

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter

Montana Right Now has redacted all identifying information to this article because the person being charged is a juvenile.

Cascade County Court Documents regarding Simms School Threat
Cascade County Court Documents related to Simms School Threat

