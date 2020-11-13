Update 5:23 pm
Great Falls Police have arrested 14-year-old Connor Svingen in connection with the death of Antonio Carlos Thierry Jr.
Svingen has been charged with negligent homicide.
GREAT FALLS- Agencies are investigating after first responders found a deceased 8th grader while responding to a reported shooting on Beaverhead Court.
A release from the Great Falls Police Department says Great Falls Fire Rescue, Great Falls Emergency Services and Great Falls Police Officers were dispatched around 5:00 pm to a report of a shooting on the city’s east end.
When officers and medical personnel arrived, they found a juvenile dead.
The juvenile was identified as 14-year-old Antonio Carlos Thierry Jr., who was an 8th grader at East Middle School.
The official cause of Antonio’s death was determined to be a gun-shot wound to the chest, and the manner of death was homicide.
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says the Great Falls Police Department is leading the criminal investigation into the incident.
GFPD hasn’t released any motives yet and at this time, the death is being investigated as a “suspicious” death.
No arrests have been made, however, GFPD says there is no danger to the community.
Officers and school district staff are asking the public to keep themselves from spreading any rumors since they can affect the families involved.
”They affect the investigation by getting a lot of misinformation out there that our detectives have to chase down and either prove or disprove, and that creates a lot of chaos,” GFPD Lt. Doug Otto said. “But the worst part of it is it creates chaos for the families involved. And we don’t need the families going through anything more than what they’re dealing with right now.”
“It’s easy to get caught up in rumors and gossip, and it’s incredibly hurtful in situations like this,” said Assistant Superintendent of Great Falls Public Schools Heather Hoyer. “So I just stress that to our community to please be sure you’re being accurate when you pass information on.”
Otto says more information may be available in the coming days, and encourages the public to be patient as the investigation goes on.
In response to the death, the Great Falls Public Schools Crisis Team will be available to parents, students and staff in the coming days GFPS says.
To arrange a time to visit in-person with a counselor, participate in a Zoom meeting or set up a personal and confidential phone call, contact East Middle School at 406-268-6500.
According to GFPS, counselors will be available throughout Friday, November 13th, and the week of November 16th, as well as when students and staff return to school on November 30th.
“We ask that members of our community respect the privacy of family, friends, and teachers,” GFPS wrote in an update to their Facebook. “ We appreciate your support as we move through this difficult time.”
GFPS also recommended the following resources as families work with children about loss:
Alluvion Health: 454-6973
Center for Mental Health: 761-2100
Parenting Montana:https://parentingmontana.org
Voices of Hope: 453-4357
24/7 free Crisis Text Line: 741 741