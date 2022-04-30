BROWNING, Mont. - A teenager was killed in a crash near Browning Friday morning.
A Kia Sportage was northbound on 3 C Bar Rd. aroud 5:40 am when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the road, according to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).
The car hit a bridge guard rail and tipped onto its right side.
The driver, a 17-year-old girl from Browning, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was partially ejected. She was pronounced deceased on scene.
MHP reports alcohol and drugs are suspected factors in the crash.
