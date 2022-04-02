UPDATE:
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says Sonny Holds The Enemy has been located and is safe at this time.
Previous coverage:
BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet law enforcement is trying to locate a 14-year-old who was last seen March 28.
Sonny Holds The Enemy is five feet, two inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen on March 28 wearing a maroon Ariat coat, black boots and blue Miss Me jeans.
If you know the whereabouts of Sonny you are asked to please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.
