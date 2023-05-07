Teen last seen Saturday night at Sidney home
SIDNEY, Mont. - Sidney police are looking for a missing 14-year-old last seen on Saturday.

Kimberly Gregg is five feet, one inch tall, weighs 150 pounds and has hazel eyes and blue hair.

Kimberly was last seen at her home in Sidney Saturday night.

According to the Sidney Police Department, Kimberly does have mental health issues and is not on her medications. There is concern for her well being and safety.

If you have any information on Kimberly Gregg, you are asked to contact the Sidney Police Department at 406-433-2210 or call 9-1-1.

