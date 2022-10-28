LEWISTOWN, Mont. - A teenager was injured after being hit by a car near Lewistown Jr. High School.
On Friday, multiple calls were made reporting a vehicle v. pedestrian accident in the crosswalk at 10th Ave. S and W Main St., according to the Lewistown Police Department.
A 34-year-old driver struck a 14-year-old girl in the crosswalk at a slow rate of speed.
The girl received minor injuries and was taken to the Central Montana Medical Center. She has since been released.
The driver was cited for failure to yield to school children.
