HARLEM, Mont. - A 17-year-old girl has been reported as missing after she did not return home Wednesday night.
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office says Cassidy Shambo was supposed to go to the residence she has been staying at in Harlem after school.
Cassidy reportedly has recently been wanting to live in Hays.
The sheriff’s office says Cassidy is not in trouble, however, they do need to make contact with her to ensure she is safe.
If you have any information about Cassidy's location please contact the Blaine County Sheriff's Office at (406) 357-3260.
