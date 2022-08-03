Aidan Douglas
Photo courtesy of Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services/Facebook

UPDATE:

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reports Aidan has been located.

BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement is searching for a teenage boy Wednesday.

Aidan Douglas, 14, is described as 5-foot-11, 138 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) said via Facebook the date of his last contact was Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Anyone with information on Aiden's location is asked to call BLES 406-338-4000.

 

Tags

News For You