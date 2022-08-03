UPDATE:
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reports Aidan has been located.
BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement is searching for a teenage boy Wednesday.
Aidan Douglas, 14, is described as 5-foot-11, 138 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) said via Facebook the date of his last contact was Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Anyone with information on Aiden's location is asked to call BLES 406-338-4000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.