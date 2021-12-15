HAVRE, Mont. - A 16-year-old girl was taken into custody after a threat of violence was made.
The Havre Police Department (HPD) says they began an investigation on Wednesday into a threatening note that was found at Havre High School.
Police officers responded to the school and found the note that reportedly indicated there would be a threat of violence happening on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the school.
The school district, with the help of Havre police, began looking into the issue.
HPD reports a 16-year-old girl was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Cascade County Detention Center.
An investigation is still ongoing and more information may be available at a later time.
The HPD says incidents of this nature are always taken seriously and are fully investigated.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Havre Police Department at 406-265-4361 or the Hill County Sheriff’s Office at 406-265-2512.