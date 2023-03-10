UPDATE, MARCH 10, 2023 AT 3:50 PM:
The three teenagers who were arrested for starting the Gibson Flats fires that destroyed 13 homes in December of 2021 were sentenced Friday.
Brandon Cordell Bennett, Jr. was sentenced for negligent arson and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
As a part of a plea agreement, Bennett was sentenced to 11 years in the Montana State Prison with 10 years suspended and 180 days at the Cascade County Detention Center. Bennett has a credit for 168 days of jail time served.
Bennett was also sentenced to 400 hours of community service with a preference for Habitat for Humanity to help build homes in light of the homes lost in the fire.
Jevin James McLean was sentenced for negligent arson.
As a part of a plea agreement, McLean was sentenced to 10 years in the Montana State Prison with all time suspended. As a condition of the suspended sentence, he must serve 180 days at a Pre-Release Center.
Galvinn Coates Munson was sentenced for arson and 44 counts of criminal endangerment.
As a part of a plea agreement, on the arson charge, Munson was sentenced to 20 years with no time suspended and a 20-year parole restriction. On the other 44 counts, Munson was sentenced to 88 years at the Montana State Prison with no time suspended.
Each of the 44 counts of criminal endangerment shall run consecutive to all other counts for a total of 108 years.
All three teens’ initial charges of criminal mischief were dismissed as a part of a plea agreement.
In addition, all three were ordered to pay restitution, which comes out to a total of $1,558,376.63, according to Cascade County Attorney, Josh Racki.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The three teens charged in connection with starting the Gibson Flats Fire in December of 2021 were scheduled for their sentencing hearing in court today.
Cascade County Attorney, Josh Racki, confirms the sentencing was continued after some of the defense attorneys wanted to take a closer look at the restitution requests.
GREAT FALLs, Mont. (September 22, 2022) - The three teens involved in the Gibson Flats Fire went to court and pleaded guilty for their charges.
