HAVRE- After major windstorms, Montana State University Northern's Vande Bogart Library sustained major damage.
Strong winds got under the protective plastic covering on the roof and pealed it off. But just days after the damage, the university starting getting a temporary liner down.
While this temporary solution is water proof and allows the library to be operational for students, they are looking to the summer for full repairs.
"Well, the plans for this summer will be to replace the entire roof liner. So, we will actually totally take it off, but we will replace that whole protective barrier," said Jim Potter, the director of university relations for MSUN.
No one in the building was hurt and they've also checked other buildings for damage. They tell us other buildings only received minor or no damage.