Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 8 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From Noon Thursday to 8 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the peak travel times Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&