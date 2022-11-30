GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A judge has ruled against stopping the recount for the Cascade County Clerk and Recorder race.
The recount had already been started by the time the ruling came in, Tuesday.
Final results showed Sandra Merchant ahead of Rina Fontana Moore by only 36 votes.
Moore filed for the recount after only 30 votes initially separated the candidates, and Merchant requested an immediate temporary restraining order on Nov. 28.
Merchant did not give facts supporting that the recount would have caused immediate and irreparable harm, according to the ruling.
