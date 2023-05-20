SWEET GRASS, Mont. - A Tennessee woman was killed in a crash near Sweet Grass Friday afternoon.
Around 21:30 pm, a Lexus RX3 was driving westbound near Sweet Grass when the driver overcorrected and stuck the median.
Montana Highway Patrol reports the car overturned multiple times before coming to a rest on its wheels in the eastbound lanes.
Debris from the crash also caused minor damage to an unrelated Subaru Outback.
A 21-year-old woman from Afton, Tennessee was driving the Lexus and was killed in the crash. She was reported to be wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Both passengers in the Subaru were uninjured.
Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.
