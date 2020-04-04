GREAT FALLS- A pay-it-forward campaign was introduced by Teriyaki Madness, making it so Great Falls residents can help provide free meals to local healthcare workers.
Teriyaki Madness of Great Falls says they are matching the contribution people make for the cost of meals for healthcare workers.
People can visit Teriyaki Madness’ website here, and select the “Healthcare Teriyaki Bar” to have a fully loaded teriyaki spread delivered to the healthcare location of their choice.
According to the Teriyaki Madness website, the bar was created to maximize protein and will feed up to 10 people.
“We are so excited to help give back to the heroes that are working in our ERs, clinics and medical offices. I hope that we can at least provide some good, healthy food to help spread some joy and full bellies to those that are at the front line of this crisis.” Said Aaron Weissman, owner of Teriyaki Madness in Great Falls.
Customers who are MadRewarsd members will earn extra points for each Wok-Star Healthcare bar purchased as well.