Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO NOON MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 AM Thursday to Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&

