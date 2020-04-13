GREAT FALLS - Community concerns when it comes to adequate coronavirus testing has one local health department stepping up to answer the community’s questions.
The growing number of cases throughout the state has some members of the community feeling on edge with how well the testing is being handled here in Cascade County.
The local health department said in a recent response to how the differences between state and commercial labs cause a time gap in getting results.
Meaning the local health department cannot get real-time numbers on the number of tests being done.
They said the gap in time can be a few days if not longer. Meaning a number they could give to the community on these tests may not be accurate which would just cause more issues.
Governor Bullock recently said that “Cascade County does not have low numbers as a result of under-testing”.
“Testing is happening and will continue to happen. Our community partners are working hard each day to conduct testing in line with the recommendations they receive from the CDC and Montana DPHHS,” said Trisha Gardner, Health Officer.
If you are experiencing symptoms and suspect you need to be tested, please call your healthcare provider or one of the triage lines before seeking testing or care.
