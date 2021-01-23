CHOTEAU - The Teton County Sheriff’s Office is asking schools to hold assemblies as they are actively investigating incidents involving an unknown person who is targeting girls as young as 12-years-old.
An email sent to parents from Superintendent Chuck Gameon and Principal Wendi Hammond shared to the City of Choteau Facebook says law enforcement is reporting the person has successfully targeted several junior high aged girls, manipulating them to say and do things against their will.
According to the email, the individual is likely not a Teton County resident.
The Teton County Sheriff’s Office asked parents to be informed of the investigation and that they jointly develop a plan for several student assemblies in small groups for all students in grades 6 through 12.
“We agree with law enforcement that this email to families and the targeted informational assembly are the best tools to address this issue head-on,” the email reads.
The sheriff's office requested several assemblies be arranged to educate students and staff of the threat the adults and children are facing.
The student body will be broken up into smaller groups, keeping gatherings small, and allowing officers to change the message to be developmentally appropriate.
Groups will meet on the following dates according to the email:
7th and 8th graders, Friday, January 22
9th and 10th, Monday, January 25th
11th and 12th, Monday, January 25th
6th grade, in their classroom, Friday, Jan 22nd
“My goal is to make our daughters aware of this threat and make them aware that there is a wolf in sheep’s clothing among them (online),” Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Grove said in the email.
The law enforcement team will discuss with each group of students, both boys and girls, the dangers that are connected with social media applications like Snapchat, Facebook, and other social media applications that can be used inappropriately by sexual predators.
In addition, another purpose of the informational campaign is to seek out other potential victims and let them know that they can speak up and they have a voice.
“If this happened to two here in Teton County, then there is a good chance there are many more. The hard truth is that this “wolf” is preying on the fact our children don’t know these threats are among them,” the email reads.
If you have any questions, you are asked to call the high school office or the Sheriff’s Department directly.
