CHOTEAU- The Teton County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a 16-year-old who has been missing since November 12.
Elizabeth Schlueter, 16, has been missing from Great Falls since November 12.
The Missoula Police Department says there is a concern that Elizabeth may be in need of medical attention.
Elizabeth is five feet tall and has brown eyes and weighs 105 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was sandy brown.
If you know her whereabouts you are asked to please contact local law enforcement, or the Teton County Sheriff's Office at (406) 466-5781.
The Teton County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Elizabeth Schlueter (16), who is missing from Great Falls...Posted by City of Missoula Police Department on Friday, November 20, 2020