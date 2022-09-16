CRAIG, Mont. - The Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Craig is gearing up for the fall season and has announced their opening day for 2022.
They are scheduled to open on Saturday, September 17 and will be open through October 30, 2022.
According to their website, the corn maze and agri-tourism venture was added as a way for those not involved with agriculture to learn about farming and ranching as an interactive experience.
Their address is: 2987 Craig Frontage Rd., Craig, Montana 59648.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.