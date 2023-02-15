BROWNING, Mont. - The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council is dispelling rumors of the Council voting for a new Chief of the Blackfeet Nation.
In 2021, Chief Earl Old Person passed at the age of 92 after serving as the tribe’s chief since 1978.
On Feb. 15, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council addressed information that the Council was voting for a new chief, saying they have not been discussing the topic.
According to the council, the family of the past chief as well as elders will be consulted if and when the time comes to vote for a new chief.
