GREAT FALLS- As couples look to find new ways to plan their wedding, one local bridal shop is using their talents and supplies to give back to others in need.
Like so many others, the folks at The Bride's Shoppe started making masks to give to anyone in need.
What they thought was going to be a free giveaway, actually turned into a huge donation rally for another great cause.
The Bride's Shoppe owner, Michelle Payton, says the concept of making these masks were simple: grab some fabric, backing cloth, spaghetti straps, and get to work.
Even though they weren't planning to get money for these masks, Payton says why not pay it forward to the ones who need it most.
“You know we started it out as just something to give away for the community but everybody wanted to pay us for them so we thought let's raise money for something and what better way then the Great Falls Food Bank,” Payton says.
What started as a small fun project, grew into something much bigger than they expected.
“I was waiting until we reached five hundred dollars and then it just snowballed, and then so it was how far can we go, and then I thought well once we hit fifteen hundred dollars…so I’m sure they’re going to be shocked once I present them with the check,” Payton said.
When the Great Falls Food Bank received their surprise donation, they were grateful, to say the least.
“It’s just a tremendous gift you know we really are thankful for Michelle and everybody in the bridal shop that put those masks together and got them out to the public and thanks to everybody who donated to the bridal shop and the food bank too,” said Shaun Tatarka, the executive director of the Great Falls Food Bank. “The community has really stepped up during this pandemic.”
If you’re interested in purchasing a mask or making a donation to the Bridal Shoppe, you’re asked to call (406)-761-6338 and all donations will be given to the Great Falls Food Bank.