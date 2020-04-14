Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR BRANDY DENNIS, 18 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE. BRANDY WAS FOUND SAFE. MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT THANKS YOU FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 1 INCH AT LOWER ELEVATIONS AND 1 TO 4 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS, ESPECIALLY OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS, THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&