GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The 8th annual Buffalo Kite Festival at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is coming back on Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11.
Visitors will learn about the buffalo art featured on the kites, and have an opportunity to create their own kite and watch as it takes flight over the buffalo jump a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says.
Each day, Blackfoot tribal member Don Fish will perform an opening ceremony to start the activities, and the festival will feature original designs from Native artists, including DG House (Cherokee), Jaune Quick-to-See Smith (Flathead Salish), Angela Babby (Oglala Lakota), Rabbit Knows Gun (Crow), and others.
“The Buffalo Kite Festival at the park is a cooperative effort of Montana State Parks along with Terry Zee, the founder of SkyWindWorld, and Drake Smith,” the release reads. “Zee Lee has worked with Native American artists from around the United States to develop unique buffalo-themed kites, and SkyWindWorld is a nonprofit corporation that organizes and sponsors kite flying events, workshops, and traveling exhibits at various locations in Montana and Canada.”
The festival will run from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm each day. The festival is free, however, kite kits will be available for purchase for $6 on the says of the festival.
For more information, you can call the park ranger Alice Southworth at the park visitor center at (406) 866-2217 or email alice.southworth@mt.gov