GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Cascade County Sheriff, Jesse Slaughter, announced the sheriff’s office is now offering Online Crime Reporting for non-emergent incidents.

The new system gives a way for individuals to make reports from their own homes and allows Deputies to focus on the immediate needs of the community.

After the report is submitted, the Online Crime Reports are integrated into the Office’s record system and the incident is issued an Incident Report Number and the user is notified of that Incident Number. If a follow-up investigation needs to be conducted on an incident that was submitted online, that will take place Sheriff Slaughter said.

The Online Crime Reporting System should not be used for in-progress incidents, serious crimes and car crashes.

“Residents and visitors can report crimes that occur in the county such as misdemeanor thefts, vandalisms, vehicle break-ins, harassing phone calls, phone scams, traffic complaints, suspicious activities, informational complaints and trespassing complaints,” Sheriff Slaughter wrote in a release.

Use of our online system is entirely voluntary and is provided for user convenience to report certain crimes which do not require an immediate Deputy response to the scene.

When a user accesses the Online Crime Reporting System, the user must acknowledge:

This is not an emergency

This is not an in-progress crime

This incident occurred either within Cascade County or within the city limits of one of our contract towns, Belt or Cascade

There was no seizable evidence left behind

You are the victim of the crime

You must have a valid e-mail address

Misdemeanor incidents only ($1,500 or less, if applicable)

You can access the Online Crime Reporting System here.