GREAT FALLS, Mont. – As animal shelters continue to grow overcapacity around the nation, the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter has teamed up with BISSELL Pet Foundation again to help give pets a loving home.
At the start of 2022, the percentage of euthanasia of homeless dogs went up by 22% in the U.S.; meaning it is very crucial and vital in helping save animal lives.
Empty the Shelters is known worldwide and will be hosted in 42 other states at more than 250 shelters.
The Animal Shelter is going to be offering $4 dollar adoption fees for shelter dogs or cats, and a reduced adoption fee of $25 for other animals.
According to a press release, since 2016, there have been more than 96,000 sheltered pets moved to warm-hearted homes because of the BISSEL Pet Foundation’s program.
Empty the Shelters has been extended to three weeks so that there is more time to help provide homes for sheltered animals.
This event will begin on July 11 and will end on July 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.