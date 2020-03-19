The city of Great Falls declares a state of emergency

GREAT FALLS- Starting tomorrow, all bars, breweries, distilleries, tasking rooms, casinos, restaurants, bowling alleys, gyms, movie theaters, and other commercial businesses will be closed to the public.
Even though there are no confirmed cases in Cascade County as of yet, the city is still taking precautionary steps to help prevent the spread of this virus. But it's not just local businesses that are feeling the stress tonight.
Trisha Gardner, who is Cascade City-County Health Department Public Health Officer, says medical providers and first responders are in desperate need of a mask, gowns, and other protective equipment to do the proper testing.
“They're on our front line to any community and are making to an outbreak and we must do what it takes to protect them,” Gardner said.
As medical teams work through that, other city leaders are managing other major issues.
“Schools are currently in need of food,” Mayor Bob Kelly says. “If you go to the Great Falls Public Schools website there's direction there on how you can contribute directly to the schools… what they're in need of and can be apart of that solution."
As people provide food to the schools, one organization is stepping up and contributing as well.
“Secondly, the United Way has done an incredible job of leading the community forward and helping us find resources and also provide resources for those in need,” Bob Kelly adds.
Local restaurants and businesses will take a hit, but City Manager Greg Doyon is hoping a few exceptions will give them a little relief.
“I'll be suspending meter enforcement which is primarily downtown business core until further notice...and so what that will allow is for businesses who are already struggling to carry on with their carry-out and pick-up food services for the community without having to worry about feeding the meter,” Doyon said.
This emergency order goes into effect tomorrow at 6 A.M. and will last until 8 A.M. on March 27th. This order could always be extended if the city deems it necessary. One of the key factors they're watching is any recommendations from the CDC.