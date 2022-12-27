GREAT FALLS, Mont. - We have seen this year's temperatures effecting everything whether it be how you take care of your pets or get your job done, but something else that is affected maybe a lot more than you know is your car battery.
At freezing temperatures, a car battery can lose about 35 percent of its battery strength, and once you get into the negative temperatures, that strength drops up to 60 percent.
For a typical battery that last about three years, the cold temperatures can drastically shorten that lifespan.
Hearing some of those statistics can be a little worrying, and while the temperatures do a lot to a car battery, there are some methods to keeping your battery as healthy as possible this season.
Many automotive shops suggest a block heater to plug into your car engine and you might see your neighbors using this method since it is a universally easy way to keep the battery some freezing.
You can also use a battery blanket to wrap around the battery to keep it warm, or if you find yourself able to keep your car in a garage out of the elements, you can also plug in a trickle charger from your car to an outlet to allow to a small steady flow of electricity to keep the car's power up.
Driving habits also effect a car's battery life, and there are some ways to keep a battery's life efficient while on the wheel.
An alternator's job when driving kicks in once the battery starts the car, and driving longer than 20 minutes in one drive on a weekly basis allows the battery to be recharged by the alternator on the move.
If you find yourself using your car less and only driving about 5-10 minutes before turning the car off, driving around for a little longer can be helpful to ensure you are losing power in your battery over time.
It is always the worst when your car doesn't start, so hopefully these statistics and tricks help keep the wheels moving this winter.
