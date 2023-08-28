GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Parents everywhere are gearing up to send their kids back to the classroom, and many are flooding our social media timelines with those cute 'first day back' photos.
For the Great Falls Public School District, school starts tomorrow and law enforcement agencies around the state are warning parents and guardians about sharing too much information about their kids.
According to the Child Crime Prevention and Safety Center, there are roughly five hundred thousand online predators active each day; contacting kids through social media and even video games and they'll even go as far as taking the information you post and then go to your children.
"You know, I think everybody gets caught up in the social norm these days that 'lets take a photo of everything' before realizing what's actually in that photo could say a lot," said Shawn Baker, CCSO Detective & SRO for County Schools
"They will know the routine. They will know what sports they're in and they will know Just say, yes, your parent, sent me or whomever the significant other sent me and I'm here to pick you up. The child is possibly going to believe that. So that's important when you look at all the information you're releasing," said Lewis and Clark County Sheriff, Leo Dutton.
As a parent, we know you want to celebrate this milestone for your kids, but police say you should do it safely; so no matter what your privacy settings are or who you're friends with, make sure your personal information sharing is minimal.
