The demand for local meats is on the rise due to COVID-19

GREAT FALLS- Some food resources have been cut low leaving many people empty-handed, but for others, it’s been beneficial.
Thanks to COVID-19 many people have turned to local meats and now it’s benefiting these suppliers.
With a disruption in the supply chain, the demand for local beef and lamb has begun to increase.
Even though COVID-19 hasn't affected too much of the day-to-day operations for local ranchers, these high demands are causing them to put in longer hours.
“Handling the demand with the additional inquires and customers that want locally sourced meat has increased our workload quite a bit, and we’ve had to plan around and organize ourselves to stay on top of that”, says Merrill McKamey, who is a local rancher.
Even though the workload has increased Mckamey says it’s worth it, because he believes his customers are getting the best quality meat.
”Because they’re direct off the ranch, they’re considered grass feed, and they’re all-natural. You know, it’s just naturally local sourced.”
But it's not just the locally sourced meats that these ranchers provide.
“Primarily provide feeder calves and feeder lambs. Those will go to a feeder lot and those are out in states in the Midwest.”
Moving forward the Mckamey family says that local meats will continue to be provided more often.