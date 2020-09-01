The first-ever mobile drive-thru restaurant arrives in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS- History has been made in Central Montana after one man has decided to open up a restaurant, but with a very different twist.
After many restaurants have shut down due to COVID-19, Dave Snugss says that opening up the first-ever mobile drive-thru restaurant would be beneficial for this time.
The Carnivorium is a 125 ft long restaurant that features a mobile kitchen, drive-thru lane, menu speaker box, and a delivery window.
The purpose of this restaurant is to serve customers in a timely manner, while also keeping them safe.
Owner, Dave Snuggs says the idea came about after restaurants were forced to turn to a variety of drive-thru offerings.
“Watching the dine-in restaurant business completely close down due to COVID, and the fact that people wanting to experience getting good safe food. They were waiting in the drive-thru and I thought that we could do a really good job with doing a drive-thru that was mobile so that they’re not tied to one location so everyone can enjoy it”, says Snuggs.
While this is the first mobile drive-thru to open up across the whole country, Snuggs says he’s excited to share this opportunity with the Great Falls community.
“I’m excited. I moved here in 2002 and this is my home, this is my community and I thought if we’re going to bring this anywhere let’s bring it here.”
Carnivorium has also teamed up with their location partners and have created a Community Connection program in which they will donate 8% of its daily gross sales to six non- profit organizations.