The Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce host candidate forum

Great Falls- The Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum to hear from candidates running for local office.
The public got a chance to hear candidates answer questions in person, as well as hear some of their concerns they have with the city.
"How do we help the fire department, law enforcement, and the police department in a what that they can support growth through the community," said Susan Wolff, candidate for city commissioner.
Candidates spoke on a variety of different topics relating to business, population growth, & economic development.
The races for city commissioner positions and the mayor took center stage.
Shane Etzwiler, President/CEO of Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, has been helping host forums like this since 2012 and says tonight's was larger than normal.
"I think people see the opportunity in Great Falls and they want to help be a part of the opportunity that they see. The other thing that I like is that we got a nice spectrum of young professionals, folks that are more of the middle age or semi-retired," said Etzwiler.
This will be the first time since 2018 incumbent Bob Kelly has some competition, that man being Fred Burows, but regardless of who takes the mayor seat and two city commissioner spots the goal remains the same.
"How can we help articulate the issues... the business issues for the business community and kind of also be that influencer if you would and say this is what the businesses are saying and this is the direction, they would like the city to go," said Etzwiler.
45 Neighborhood Council representatives will also be elected on the November 2nd ballot.
The ballots for the general election will be mailed out on October 18th and newly elected officials will take office in January of 2022.